The Standard of Living review: Rory Kinnear and Natalia Osipova are a class act ★★★

If chancellor John Healey is looking to escape unwanted advice before his first budget, he had better steer clear of James Graham’s ambitious new play. Its hero is John Maynard Keynes, the British economist, played here by Rory Kinnear with all the charisma that British reserve can muster, who argued that economic policy should be interventionist in order to stave of recession and, more radically still, boost the happiness of the population.

Also present and making her West End debut is principal Royal Ballet ballerina Natalia Osipova, the Russian-Jewish superstar who here takes on the role of Lydia Lopokova, the Russian ballerina who, surprisingly to Keynes’s Bloomsbury Set friends formed a relationship with the hitherto gay economist and went on to marry him.

This is a work where the dramatic conflict is not between people but ideas. In one corner there is Keynes and his call for humans to influence their destiny. In the other is the “laissez-faire” (leave well alone) economic theory that says the financial life of a country is a self-culling and self-generating cycle, a position represented by the Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek (Laurie Kynaston).

Set largely between the wars, the two figures passionately and politely oppose each other at the Treasury, in public meetings, in the pages of their books and even as air raid wardens on the roof of Cambridge University’s Clare College.