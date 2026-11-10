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The Lives of Others review: Keira Knightley leads cast in taut Cold War thriller ★★★★

Directed by Robert Icke, Stephen Dillane also stars as Stasi officer Gerd Wiesler

November 10, 2026 16:28
Stephen Dillane (Hauptmann Gerd Wiesler) by Manuel Harlan.jpg

By

John Nathan

2 min read
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Theatre: The Lives of Others

Adelphi Theatre

★★★★✩

​This isn’t the first play to depict the surveillance of an east Berlin apartment during the Cold War. In 2019 Ella Hickson’s Anna at the National Theatre conveyed the ubiquity of snooping by East Germany’s much feared Stasi by giving each member of the audience a pair of headphones with which to listen to the inhabitants of an apartment viewed through a soundproofed wall of glass.

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