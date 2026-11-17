Its eponymous protagonist is one of the Roman emperors whose name is synonymous with a corrupt, hedonistic and fun-loving kind of tyranny. Its creators include the unspeakably talented composer Duncan Sheik, who died at the age of 56 last September, and his long standing creative partner, lyric and book writer Steven Sater. They are the duo behind the musical Spring Awakening which for my money can claim to have the best musical score created this century. And that includes Hamilton.

Here, there are echoes of their finest score as this show limps from one high quality number to the next. However the songs are much more dramatically potent than the scenes in between them. Not even the boyish charisma of the show’s American star Andrew Barth Feldman, who is best known for co-starring opposite Jennifer Lawrence as a catastrophically sheltered shlemiel in the 2023 comedy film No Hard Feelings, is enough to generate more than passing interest in his character’s fate.

After Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo who tops the bill in the current, stonkingly good revival of Jonathan Larson’s Rent in the West End, Barth Feldman is the second Jewish American to showcase their copious musical theatre talent in a London debut. He sings both passionately and accurately. Yet much like the show itself, its star seems uncertain where to dramatically pitch his performance when not singing.

The plot is driven by the ambition of Nero’s mother Agrippina. Played by Sally Dexter as part Medea and part Lady Macbeth, this matriarch carries out a lot of smiting in order to realise her ambition of making her son emperor. There is bloodletting a plenty for a classic tragedy. Yet Sater’s book and dialogue is written and performed in a relaxed, uncompromisingly modern American idiom. This is probably why Lindsay Posner’s production is closer in tone to Sondheim’s musical adaptation of the comedy A Funny Thing Happened on the way To the Forum, than it is to the classical tragedy. Though it’s problem is that it is neither one nor the other.

The result is a musical that is constantly having to change gears from its knowing, tongue-in-cheek libretto, to the impassioned emoting of the score, and which feels, after two decades of try-outs and workshops, still very much like a work in progress.