Midnight at The Never Get review: ‘the tender power of Benn Platt’ ★★★★

Anyone who rushes to the Menier expecting to get more of the kind of music for which American composer Mark Sonnenblick recently won his Oscar is going to get a shock.
The Academy Award was for the electro pop power ballad Golden and was created for the film which, surprisingly to some, became Netflix’s most watched movie, KPop Demon Hunters.
To say that Golden is nothing like the songs in Mark Sonnenblick’s cabaret club-set musical, which are performed with tender power by Broadway star Ben Platt, is to take understatement to new extremes.
That said not even Sonnenblick is associated with the Great American Songbook from which his songs might have been drawn if they weren’t all written for this show. He is better known for the score to the musical version of The Devil Wears Prada for which he and Shaina Taub wrote the lyrics to Elton John’s music who, one might glancingly notice, is the first non-Jew to be mentioned in this review.
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