Midnight at The Never Get review: ‘the tender power of Benn Platt’ ★★★★

Whoever said that musical theatre is not as Jewish as it used to be will be reassured that over-representation is still alive and kicking.

Like many a tune in the American Songbook Sonnenblick’s have lyrical and melodic wit and convey the emotional rush and torment that goes with falling in and out of love. However, unlike the classic canon they bring to mind, these songs were created for men to sing about another man, a dynamic that was barely legal in 1960s New York where the show is set.

In a sharp, pleasingly period shiny suit Platt’s open-hearted Trevor explains that he is grieving for Arthur, the composer with whom he began his career and who died earlier that day. Arthur’s songs were not only written for Trevor to sing, they were written with Trevor in mind.

Platt, who won a Tony for creating the title role in Dear Evan Hanson, delivers the numbers with a Piaf-like intensity. But it is during the chat with his accompanist (Gregor Milne on the piano) who doubles as Arthur, where we learn about the relationship and the politically charged time during which it blossomed.

Although the gay rights movement was beginning to gather pace, the dilemma for the duo was whether to tweak the song’s lyrics so that they become heteronormative crowd-pleasers.

Arthur is dead against the compromise. It would weaken the integrity of his songs, he passionately argues. But he is a man living out of time. The songs, supported in David Cromer’s production by an excellent five-piece band, have been born into a world that wants folk and rock not dazzling Cole Porter genius.

Sonnenblick’s book keeps a reveal or two up its sleeve which gives the evening a bit of plot.

But the potency of the show’s 90 uninterrupted minutes is derived from being in and up close in an intimate space with a big Broadway talent such as Platt.

Midnight at The Never Get

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