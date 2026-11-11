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Memoriam review: technology and the Holocaust collide in Noga Flaishon’s family drama ★★★★

There is a lot to this debate over who can claim ownership over a family story without the sci-fi

November 11, 2026 13:37
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Rachel Barry, Ashley Margolis and Beverley Klein star in Memoriam by Noga Flaishon (Charlie Flint)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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If you could sell your memory to the world, would you? What if your memory is of the Holocaust – how would you feel about it being uploaded onto the cloud for viewers and voyeurs to slip in and out of forever?

These are questions tackled head-on in Noga Flaishon’s Memoriam at Southwark Playhouse.

The commercialisation of Holocaust memory is hardly a new concern, but Flaishon gives it an uncomfortable twist: what happens when the thing being bought and sold is a survivor’s actual memory, complete with smell, taste and feeling?

It is a troubling and deeply Jewish play that has already picked up high-profile recognition – shortlisted for the Papatango Prize, longlisted for the Verity Bargate Award and a finalist in the 13th Annual Jewish Playwriting Contest – and it is heartening to this Jewish cast and creative team programmed at this London fringe theatre.

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