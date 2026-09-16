Man to Man review: Tilda Swinton leads dangerous double life to survive the Nazis ★★★★

The most intriguing production of the Royal Court’s impressive 70th anniversary season sees Tilda Swinton return to the stage on which the 65-year-old performed Manfred Karge’s play nearly 40 years ago when she was just 27.

Inspired by the real-life story of a woman who pretended to be her husband in order to keep his job after he died during the Depression, Karge wrote this monologue.

Everything about Swinton’s Ella is challenging. As she describes in a stream-of-consciousness kind of way her life and that of Germany’s before and after the Second World War, one side of her face appears to be caked in dry plaster. From the waist down she is wearing nothing but a pair of red Y-fronts and work-boots, part of the garb worn by Max her husband, who we gather died of cancer, and whose job as a crane operator Ella has taken over, disguised as him.

Stephen Unwin’s production reunites the play’s previous team of director, artist and designer (Bunny Christie), who sets the play in Ella’s white-walled apartment. The flat is not so much furnished as populated with objects. From the moment Swinton’s Ella takes two cans of beer from the fridge and pours them over her head a sense of danger pervades the evening as she speaks as directly to the audience as she would if we were standing in her flat.