Become a Member
Theatre

Josh Radnor and Noah Galvin on playing brothers in a new comedy

The American stars are on stage at Soho Theatre

July 30, 2026 14:28
web Theatre.jpg
Rivalries and royalties: Josh Radnor and (right) Noah Galvin (Credit: Bautista Araya)

By

John Nathan

5 min read
Add us as a preferred source

American stage and screen stars Josh Radnor and Noah Galvin are in London doing what is increasingly difficult to do in New York; star in a new play.

“In London it feels like there is more room for exploration,” says Galvin best known for performances in the title role of the hit musical Dear Evan Hanson and for co-creating and starring in the award-winning comedy film Theatre Camp.

“It’s just impossible to to get anything made [in New York] unless you are a proven money-making talent,” he adds.

We are in London’s Soho Theatre where Galvin and Radnor are appearing in a new comedy Hit Machine. They are sitting across from me at one end of a Putin-length table while their publicity people sit at the other end pretending not to listen.

To get more from Life, click here to sign up for our free Life newsletter.

Topics:

Theatre

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper