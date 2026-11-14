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‘It has a bit of Neil Simon, Mel Brooks and early Woody Allen. And quite a lot of Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Actor-director Steve Furst on how he came across Estée Stimler’s Wits End and why he decided to stage it

November 14, 2026 22:07
Wits_End_-_Daniel_Lipton,_Leah_Marks.jpg
Daniel Lipton and Leah Marks in Wits End

By

John Nathan

3 min read
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Steve Furst, actor and co-founder of the tiny Circle & Star theatre in Hampstead, is staging the world premiere of a new play by London-based American author Estée Stimler. Called Wits End it centres on Yitzy (Daniel Lipton), Cooper (Shai Foster) and Denise (Leah Marks), the grown-up children of Marvin who died, leaving them one afternoon to bury him.

The play also features an aunt who has not stopped talking since 1961, a rabbi hired off the internet whose eulogy is full of wrong names, and a grave that has been dug to the wrong size.

On the eve of the play’s run John Nathan spoke to actor/director Steve Furst, the face of all those Orange ads and the alter ego of the much loved cabaret crooner Lenny Biege about how he came across Wits End and why he decided to stage it.

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Theatre

Jewish theatre

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