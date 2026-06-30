Glengarry Glen Ross review: David Mamet’s desperate estate agents ★★★★

The first was on Broadway with a ridiculously starry cast that included Bob Odenkirk and Kieran Culkin, the actor who won his Oscar for playing Benji Kaplan, the infuriating cousin to Jesse Eisenberg’s David in Eisenberg’s moving Holocaust road trip comedy A Real Pain. Context over.

The big idea here is to cast this traditionally masculine play with women actors. This is not a radical notion. A female-cast Julius Caesar with Harriet Walter’s Brutus was one of the finest I’ve seen. The only surprise here is that Mamet, whose political stance has morphed from progressive pugilist to right-wing reactionary, agreed to such a change.

As with Julius Caesar the novelty soon wears off. What’s left is a gripping play and, while not quite reaching the heights of Spacey and Goldblum, some terrific performances. Set mostly in a Chicago estate agents’ office populated by a sales team who each need to avoid being fired, you could cut the kill-or-be-killed atmosphere with a knife. Though you’d have to extract it from someone’s back first.

Indira Varma is Levene, the old-school salesperson who has lost her mojo. Every gesture of bravado is saturated with desperation. As Levene’s younger, fitter, bolder co-worker Roma, the American actor Rosa Salazar stalks the stage with the single-minded purpose of a clenched fist. Yet somewhere behind the knuckles there is a still a flicker of humanity that makes her the closest thing Levene gets to a friend.

Also outstanding is Dorothea Myer-Bennett who has grown into one of our most commanding stage actors through a series of Jewish-themed plays including Leopoldstadt, Nachtland and What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank (all directed by Marber). As the much-hated office manager Williamson, Myer-Bennett is pitch perfect in a role around which Mamet’s superbly crafted plot pivots to its devastating conclusion.

No concession has been made to the script to accommodate the new genders of the characters, which may (or may not) have been a condition imposed by Mamet.

Not that it matters. The pronouns simply become part of the lingo with which these tough, desperate and vulnerable humans eviscerate each other.

Glengarry Glen Ross

The Old Vic