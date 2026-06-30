Glengarry Glen Ross review: David Mamet’s desperate estate agents ★★★★

There is as much to say about the context of this production as there is about the thing itself. Firstly, the previous production of a David Mamet play at this venue, in 2008, was Speed-the-Plow and I still remember it as one of very few times I have been aware of experiencing one of the most thrilling nights of my life, in or outside a theatre.
It starred the now deeply unfashionable Kevin Spacey and the eternally popular Jeff Goldblum as cynical Hollywood producers. Directed by the Old Vic’s recently departed artistic director Matthew Warchus (who took over from Spacey in the job in 2015), the two lead performances delivered a mesmeric display of charisma and comic timing, qualities that are in abundance in this new production of Glengarry Glen Ross.
The play’s name is a fictional developer whose properties a cut-throat of estate agents (to use the collective noun) must each sell if they are to cling on to the top half of the office leader board and keep their jobs.
This is the second time in a year that Patrick Marber, whose production of Mel Brooks’s The Producers has deservedly become a long-runner in the West End, has directed Mamet’s hilarious and horrific dissection of sales culture.
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