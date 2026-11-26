Reassuringly it is a world viewed with robust disdain by the 40-something son (also called Christian) who doubles as this show’s narrator and who is impeccably played by Ben Whishaw with deadpan, almost Eeyoreish world weariness.

Christian, who like his namesake is a novelist, is a mummy’s boy whose octogenarian “Mama” - the emphasis is on the second ‘a’ –is played by the incomparable Kathryn Hunter. It is is difficult to think of a more unlikely and entertaining double act than than these two actors whose chemistry can be sampled in Netflix’s Black Doves spy thriller.

Here the action takes place on an intimidatingly clean, white stage which serves as the play’s many Swiss locations – from snow-capped mountaintop, to the streets of Zurich and Geneva which Christian despises. The banal, luxurious lifestyle is funded by Nazi-stolen gold that is stored in Swiss bank vaults, he informs us.

Only two groups of people have a Nazi-detecting radar as sensitive as Christian’s. One is the descendents of the Nazis’ victims, and the other is the descendents of Nazis. Christian belongs to the latter group. His mother’s father was an SS officer who returned to a comfortable civilian life in his German village as did enough of his SS peers to form a cosy little post-war SS club. They looked out for each other even to the point that when Mama was 11 years old and told her father that one of his friends had raped her on multiple occasions he told her never to speak of it again.

This goes some way to explaining why Christian’s mother has been a mischievous emotional terrorist to her son for most of his life. She used to pretend she was dead when he was a child. Still does. Yet he loves her dearly which is why he answered her call to visit the psychiatric hospital she treats like a hotel.

Inspired by, but by no means confined to, real life, Kracht’s book has been turned into a surreal and startlingly original piece of theatre by writer Colin Teevan and Dutch director Walter Meierjohann.

Lizzie Clachan’s design illustrates the lifestyle with a long, narrow window high up on the set’s wall. The aperture frames a strip of alpine peaks in front of which a conveyor belt carries luxury branded goods which are tipped into a waiting bin. Beauty abuts banality. Evil is not far off.

Kracht is not the first to give Switzerland a kicking. In The Third Man, Harry Lime (Orson Welles) unforgettably observes that 500 years of peace and democracy have produced nothing of note but the cuckoo clock, while Larry David says the neutral country gets other people to fight their wars for them so that they can ski and eat chocolate.

For Kracht the country is a canvas for his mother-and-son portrait. Hunter delivers a stunning performance of loose-canon charisma opposite Wishaw’s wry, watchful son.

In the second half of the uninterrupted production energy levels drop more than is good for it. But it matters little when they started so high.

Eurotrash

The Young Vic