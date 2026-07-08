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Cyrano De Bergerac review: Adrian Lester’s Cyrano is bang on the nose ★★★★★

The actor gives a stunningly multi-layered performance in this triumphant revival

July 8, 2026 15:27
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By

John Nathan

2 min read
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The first time my eyes welled up in a theatre theatre was in 1983 while watching Sir Derek Jacobi in the role of Cyrano. Edmond Rostand’s swashbuckling French soldier-poet has a nose that is probably the biggest in literature, Pinnochio notwithstanding.

The conk gets between him and first and only love Roxane, so self-conscious is he of the proboscis. This is why the verse that he has written for and about her is put into the service and mouth of the much better looking Christian, who she very much likes the look of and who also loves Roxane.

Though she is convinced that she is falling in love with Christian we know that it is Cyrano’s words and the man who wrote them who she really adores.

That production in the 1980s was in many ways a classic production. You could tell because Jacobi and other cast members wore wide-brimmed musketeer hats with feathers, a sure sign that director Terry Hands wanted to transport his audience to 17th-century France where Rostand’s 1897 play is set. Anthony Burgess wrote the translation.

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