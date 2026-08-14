Cleansed review: a gruesome horror that doesn’t need to be seen

To recommend Sarah Kane’s horrifically violent play would be like recommending a public execution. Set notionally – laughably, even – in a university, the place could be any institution populated by people who have broken no law yet are compelled to live under tyranny.

One victim, the delicate Carl (Luke Cinque-White) is punished more brutally than any other. His crime is his capacity to feel and offer love to a fellow inmate. Each transgression results in an excruciating amputation by the university’s enforcer Tinker, played by a Leo Bill, like a caretaker looking forward to retirement.

There is incest too, though it is imagined. Grace (Pearl Chanda) has voluntarily entered the building to look for her brother Graham (Jack Riddiford), who Tinker murdered with his usual glum resolve.

There will be those who see the play as torture porn. I don’t blame them. The barbarity is relentless. Yet I defended the work, the third of Kane’s five plays – while not opposing those who are against it, a body of opinion that includes many theatre critics – when it premiered at the Royal Court in 1995.