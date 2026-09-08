Annie Wobbler (Revisited) review: Arnold Wesker’s working-class women tread the boards again’ ★★★

In this era of celebrity casting and musical adaptations, punchy writing combined with commanding performance is vanishingly rare in theatre. That sense of experiencing these near forgotten ingredients pervades this engrossing revival (with additions) of Sir Arnold Wesker’s cycle of one-woman plays.

Wesker, the Jewish playwright whose pressure-cooker work The Kitchen (1957), followed by his trilogy Chicken Soup with Barley, Roots and I’m Talking about Jerusalem, placed him at the forefront of British theatre’s Angry Young Men revolution, died a decade ago.

However, Nichola McAuliffe, the actor for whom he wrote these one-woman monologues is very much with us. Forty-five years after she played the roles and took them to the West End, McAuliffe has breathed new life into the works, first by performing them at the Edinburgh Festival and now here at one of London’s most venerable fringe stages.

The evening is comprised of three monologues. The first sees McAuliffe as a working-class young woman preparing to see her older Cambridge-educated classicist boyfriend. However, whether intentional or not, today she comes across more as a pensioner looking back at her life with regret and nostalgia.