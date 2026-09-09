A Month in the Country review: Who cares about the fate of these privileged Russians? ★★★

Ivan Turgenev’s play, which was first seen in 1872, presaged Chekhov by placing Russia’s wealthy class centre stage. He, too, was fascinated with how its privileged classes wiled away empty summer days in the country.

The works are often described as plotless. But there is nothing more tense than the upheaval of a seemingly permanent status quo.

In this 1991 translation by Brian Friel that process has already started when we first encounter Sophie Okonedo’s Natalya. With a permanent thousand-yard stare she coveys a weary impatience with Michel (Alistair Petrie) who has long been in love with her despite being her husband’s closest friend.

Things have been brought to a head by the arrival of Aleksey (Patrick Gibson), the fit – in both senses – new tutor to Natalya’s son, for whom Natalya has fallen despite the decades between their ages.