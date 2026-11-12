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New book gives voice to victims and rescuers of Bondi Beach mass shooting

Drawing on hours of eyewitness testimony, some of it never heard before, Bondi Terror, by Sharri Markson and Alex Ryvchin, tells the story of the deadliest terror attack in Australian history

November 12, 2026 15:33
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Joining forces: (clockwise) Sharri Markson and Alex Ryvchin with their new book; Ed Bickerstaff reveals gunshot wound to his hip; Elon show his wounds

By

Etan Smallman

5 min read
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On 14 December last year, Sharri Markson was holding on to her six-year-old son with one hand and clutching a serving of chips with tomato sauce in the other, celebrating Chanukah at a cliffside festival overlooking Sydney Harbour.

The merriment was ruptured by a yell from a Hatzolah volunteer medic, alerted on the radio that his colleague had been injured.

“Yanky’s been hit,” he shouted. “There’s a shooting!”

Terror took hold. “I got down on top of my child,” says Markson. Then they started running. “It was so chaotic. There was so much panic. We had to go climb under the fence. And then we went into a stranger’s house across the street behind a hedge.”

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Topics:

Bondi Beach terror attack

Bondi Beach terror victims

Australia

Antisemitism

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