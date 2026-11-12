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The Australian film-maker who refuses to be cancelled

After being cancelled, Danny Ben-Moshe made a documentary about the subject

November 12, 2026 14:08
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Film-maker Danny Ben Moshe with sculptor Nina Sandoze

By

John Nathan

7 min read
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London-born Australian documentary maker Danny Ben-Moshe was himself a cancelled Jewish artist before he made his documentary about, well, cancelled Jewish artists.

His acclaimed film of 2023, Revenge: Our Dad the Nazi Killer, which is available on the BBC’s iPlayer as part of the broadcaster’s prestigious Storyville catalogue, was due to receive an Australian cinema release when he received a call from his sales agent to say the cinema chain was reconsidering.

“I was like, ‘why?’”, says Ben-Moshe. “‘They don’t want to do anything provocative’”, my agent said.

This was about seven weeks after October 7 and it was with that call that Ben-Moshe understood that being Jewish had now become an act of provocation. Then another penny soon dropped. It landed just as virulently antisemitic graffiti and protests appeared on Australian streets calling for the death of Jews and Zionists, and praising Hamas.

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Topics:

antisemitism in the arts

Australia

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