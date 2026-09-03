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Tradition! Meet the women preserving the recipes every Jewish cook needs

For their fifth book, the Monday Morning Cooking Club have created a guide for the next generation of Yiddishe chefs

September 3, 2026 14:51
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Natanya Eskin, Lisa Goldberg and Merelyn Chalmers of the Monday Morning Cooking Club (Photo: Alan Benson)

By

Siam Goorwich

4 min read
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Back in 2006, a group of seven Jewish women in Sydney, Australia, came together to write a cookbook for charity. They’d meet on a Monday morning to share ideas and try out recipes, and before long they had a name – Monday Morning Cooking Club (MMCC) – and a shared mission: to collect, document and celebrate traditional Jewish recipes from the older generation. What started out as a small, local project quickly expanded to cover the whole country – and soon went global, with Jews from all over the world sharing their much-loved family recipes, along with the treasured memories and stories associated with them.

Twenty years later, much has changed – in MMCC and the wider world. MMCC is now made up of just three members – Lisa Goldberg (their “chief pot-stirrer”), Natanya Eskin and Merelyn Chalmers – and their weekly meet-ups are a thing of the past. Yet their fifth cookbook, A Year of Jewish Cooking: Recipes we can’t live without, is still grounded in their founding principles: preserving Jewish recipes for future generations and their not-for-profit status, with all proceeds from the sale of this book, like their others, going to charity.

When I connect with Goldberg and Eskin over a video call, they tell me that unlike their other books, which were created for a general audience, A Year of Jewish Cooking was developed with a very specific audience in mind: the next generation of Jewish cooks. Their aim, Goldberg explains, was to create a “guidebook for the next generation on Jewish tradition”, with Eskin adding that they wanted it to be “a complete book that they could follow for the whole year, and have everything that they needed”.

Challah and dips – including chopped liver, egg and onion and avocado – from A Year of Jewish Cooking (Photo: Alan Benson)Challah and dips – including chopped liver, egg and onion and avocado – from A Year of Jewish Cooking (Photo: Alan Benson)[Missing Credit]

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