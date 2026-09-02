Spice-crusted whole chicken and yellow rice

For the chicken:

1 x 1.5 kg (3 lb 5 oz) whole chicken, butterflied

2 small sweet potatoes, thickly sliced

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Spice paste:

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tsp grated fresh ginger

1½ tbsp curry powder

1 tsp sweet paprika

2 tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp garam masala

2 tbsp lemon juice

10 fresh curry leaves

2 tsp light soy sauce

2 tbsp oil

2 tbsp ground rice or rice flour

3 shallots (or spring onions), chopped

1 small handful coriander, leaves and fine stems only, plus ¼ cup extra coriander leaves, to serve

For the yellow rice:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

¼ tsp ground black pepper

½ tsp ground turmeric

220 g (1 cup) basmati rice, well rinsed

375 ml (1½ cups) chicken stock

Flaky salt