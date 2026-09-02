Spice-crusted whole chicken and yellow rice

Prep: 30 mins, plus 1 hr 15 mins marinating and resting time
Cook: 1 hr
Serves: 4
Imagine how chuffed we were when Australian cooking doyenne Charmaine Solomon made her late husband’s incredible roast chicken for us. In her kitchen! It is an immense joy to dive into this well-spiced and fragrantly crusted, succulent and totally unique roast chicken. The perfect foil to all the sweetness of Rosh Hashanah, it is also a delicious insight into our community’s Sephardi families who hail from India and Burma.
Method:
- To make the spice paste, combine the garlic, ginger, curry powder, paprika, salt, pepper, garam masala, lemon juice, curry leaves, light soy sauce, oil, ground rice or rice flour, shallot and coriander in a food processor and process to make a paste. Add a little warm water, if necessary, to reach a spreading consistency. You can make the paste ahead and store in the fridge.
- Rub the chicken all over with the paste, carefully sliding some under the skin on the breast and legs. Set aside to marinate for at least 1 hour at room temperature or in the fridge if longer.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (355°F) conventional. Line a large roasting pan.
- Lay the sweet potato slices in the prepared pan and place the chicken on top. Drizzle with the olive oil. Roast, uncovered, for 1 hour or until golden brown and the juices run clear when pierced with a knife at the thigh joint. If the chicken browns too much during cooking, cover with foil.
- Remove from the oven and rest for 15 minutes, loosely covered with foil.
- For the rice: Choose a medium saucepan with a firm-fitting lid. Heat the oil over medium heat and fry the onion for 15 minutes or until soft and translucent.
- Add the pepper and turmeric and cook until fragrant, stirring. Add the rice and stir until well coated.
- Add the stock to the pan and bring to the boil. Add salt to taste. Cover,
reduce the heat to low and cook for 15 minutes, or until the rice is tender.
-
Avoid taking the lid off the saucepan so the rice steams and does not dry out.
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Ingredients
For the chicken:
1 x 1.5 kg (3 lb 5 oz) whole chicken, butterflied
2 small sweet potatoes, thickly sliced
1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
Spice paste:
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2 tsp grated fresh ginger
1½ tbsp curry powder
1 tsp sweet paprika
2 tsp salt
½ tsp ground black pepper
1 tsp garam masala
2 tbsp lemon juice
10 fresh curry leaves
2 tsp light soy sauce
2 tbsp oil
2 tbsp ground rice or rice flour
3 shallots (or spring onions), chopped
1 small handful coriander, leaves and fine stems only, plus ¼ cup extra coriander leaves, to serve
For the yellow rice:
1 tbsp olive oil
1 onion, finely chopped
¼ tsp ground black pepper
½ tsp ground turmeric
220 g (1 cup) basmati rice, well rinsed
375 ml (1½ cups) chicken stock
Flaky salt