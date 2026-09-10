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Food

The new cookbook celebrating the joy of Jewish desserts

After 20 years of writing about Yiddishe food, Leah Koenig has focused her attention on sweets. She tells Siam Goorwich about the recipes that bring flavour to her table

September 10, 2026 17:40
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Leah Koenig's new book is a celebration of Jewish desserts (Photto: copyright ©2026 by Nico Schinco)

By

Siam Goorwich

4 min read
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When it comes to baking and desserts I feel like the Ashkenazi tradition, which is the one I grew up in, just has so much to share. Baking is really where Ashkenazi cuisine shines the most,” says Leah Koenig, when I speak to her from her home in New York. If anyone should know, it’s Koenig; not only has she been writing about Jewish food for 20 years, but her new cookbook – The Dessert Table: 100 Joyful Jewish Sweets – is a deep dive on this very subject.

Many of you are probably already familiar with Koenig’s work. Maybe you own one of her seven previous cookbooks – such as 2015’s Modern Jewish Cooking or 2023’s Portico: Cooking and Feasting in Rome’s Jewish Kitchen. Or perhaps you’re one of the 10,000+ people who subscribe to her Substack newsletter The Jewish Table, or one of her more than 17,000 Instagram followers.

Eight books in, Koenig says she feels “a confidence” about writing a good recipe, and says “the stress” of creating new dishes has passed. “I really feel like it is such a joy now to get to play in the kitchen – being able to see food and ingredients as almost an artistic medium where you get to express yourself creatively but also bring in a little bit of science, especially with baking. It’s really fulfilling, and it’s just become more so. I haven’t got bored of it at all.”

A plate of cakes from Leah Koenig's new book, The Dessert Table (Photo: copyright ©2026 by Nico Schinco)A plate of cakes from Leah Koenig's new book, The Dessert Table (Photo: copyright ©2026 by Nico Schinco)[Missing Credit]

The Dessert Table is much more than simply a collection of recipes though. Alongside the 100 carefully curated sweets, the book also contains chapters exploring the history of Jewish desserts across the diaspora, as well as essential baking techniques and tools. The recipe chapters also throw up some wonderful surprises – as along with the collections you’d expect, such as cookies and bars, snacking cakes and celebration cakes, and babka, doughnuts and pastries, there are compilations of vegan and gluten-free desserts as well as “I can’t bake” recipes.

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Topics:

Jewish food

Ashkenazi food

Dessert

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