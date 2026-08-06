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Summer 2026 Israel eating guide: the cafes and restaurants you don’t want to miss

British-born Israeli travel and food blogger Debbie Kandel shares her insider tips for the best places to eat this summer – in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and beyond

August 6, 2026 13:16
The_Sataf_jerusalem.jpg
Amazing food with stunning views at The Sataf (Photo: The Sataf/ Instagram)

By

Debbie Kandel

4 min read
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Israel’s food scene continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace. Alongside those reliable old favourites, a new generation of restaurants is redefining Israeli dining. Whether you’re planning a city break in Jerusalem, a beach holiday in Tel Aviv, or a road trip through the Galilee, these are the places worth booking this summer.

Rosie is one of the latest Jerusalem eateries from the Jacko's group (Photo: Rosie/ Instagram)Rosie is one of the latest Jerusalem eateries from the Jacko's group (Photo: Rosie/ Instagram)[Missing Credit]

Jerusalem's hottest kosher restaurant group 

No restaurant group has shaped Jerusalem's dining scene more than Jacko's, especially in the kosher sector. Long-time favourites Jacko's Street and Super Hamizrach remain essential bookings, but the group's newest additions are generating the biggest buzz.

Cafe Salvador is a dairy bistro inside Cinema City that opened a few months ago, in place of Waffle Factory. The group has also spent the last four years building a new restaurant and event complex in the Wohl Rose Garden, opposite the Knesset, with two new restaurants. On the top floor is Rosie, a rooftop dairy lounge bar serving interesting fish, salads, pizza, and incredible dairy desserts. Maleo, on the ground floor, opened at the end of July, with a meat menu featuring a mix of Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and Asian dishes, as well as a separate sushi section.

A meaty feast at Assaf Granit's newest Jerusalem eatery, Steakiya (Photo: Steakiya/ Instagram)A meaty feast at Assaf Granit's newest Jerusalem eatery, Steakiya (Photo: Steakiya/ Instagram)[Missing Credit]

Chef Assaf Granit’s new meaty spot

For visitors wanting creative kosher dining, the Machneyuda Group led by Michelin-starred chef Assaf Granit and Uri Navon continues to set the standard. Janjariya, a meat restaurant inside the Ramban Hotel, offers sophisticated Middle Eastern cooking in a beautiful setting, while Cafe Ramban, the hotel’s dairy restaurant, is a great option anytime of day. 

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Topics:

Food

Israeli food

Israeli chefs

Israel holidays

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