Rising to the top: inside east London’s oldest Jewish bakery

Torten Gâteaux is one of Jennifer's much-loved bakes from the past (Photo: Kim Lightbody) [Missing Credit]

Somewhat controversially, the book does not include the recipe for their crodough – a croissant-doughnut hybrid that Jennifer introduced to their roster in 2013, and quickly became their bestselling item. When I ask why, Jennifer explains: “The crodough is like my first baby. People still come in wanting to try it, so I didn’t really want to put it in our first book. Also, it’s technically very hard, it takes like three days from start to finish!”

Jennifer says that she wanted The Jewish Bakery to be accessible for home bakers of all levels, and made a conscious decision not to feature too many “over-complicated recipes” in the book. “I wanted to make sure most of the recipes didn’t have loads and loads of ingredients because it can be a bit overwhelming,” she says, citing one for a Danish dough as “the most complex” she has included.

Jennifer Rinkoff is a fourth generation baker (Photo: Jenny Smith) [Missing Credit]

As we talk, Jennifer’s love of baking shines through. At one point she tells me: “I’ve always been quite creative with my hands and methodical. I find baking therapeutic, and I just love coming up with new recipes and seeing them work.” I’m interested to know if this talent was taught or inherited. “It just comes naturally to me and my dad. I think it’s in our genes,” she says, explaining that her father has a theory of his own: “My dad always says that it’s all in your hands, like here,” Jennifer says, pointing to the fleshy part between her thumb and index finger. “If it’s ‘pukhy’, you know the Yiddish word? If it’s a bit pillowy here, then that’s a really good sign that you can like bake well.”

While Jennifer may be the face of the cookbook, she is far from the only Rinkoff still working in the family business. Her father Ray, a master baker, has worked at the bakery for more than 50 years, alongside his brothers Derek and Harvey, who joined about 25 years after him. From Jennifer’s generation there’s her cousin Lloyd (Derek’s son), who officially joined the business more than 40 years ago, aged just 19, as well as her sister Debs, who helps to run the wholesale department (which makes up the majority of their business). Most recently two fifth-generation Rinkoffs have joined the team, Jennifer’s younger cousins Ben and Daniel, who are working their way up in the bakery.

Bagels are still one of Rinkoffs biggest sellers (Photo: Kim Lightbody) [Missing Credit]

In the 40-plus years Jennifer’s been around, a lot has changed – and a lot has remained the same, she says. “Even when I started working here full time, 20 years ago, we still had some of the older Jewish customers coming in, like Frida and Stella, and they would tell me stories, and get their regular platzels and beigels.” she remembers. Today, their regular Jewish customers are “few and far between”, but Jennifer insists “we’ve still got such lovely customers, that hasn’t really changed at all.”

Later she tells me: “Our bakers are 90 per cent Muslim, and people come from the mosque on a Friday and buy challah from the shop. It’s really integrated, and we’ve never had any issues. It’s really nice to see.”

Rinkoffs first cookbook is on sale now [Missing Credit]

As for the future, Jennifer would love to open a third location – either in Hackney or near her home in north London – and hopes her three boys will work behind the bakery counter when they hit their teens. As for the book, she says: “I hope people don’t just use it as a coffee table book – I want people to really get stuck in and share their bakes,” she says, adding: “And if they have any trouble along the way, I’m happy for them to reach out. It can be frustrating when you’re baking and it goes wrong – I know, it’s happened to me.”

The Jewish Bakery by Jennifer Rinkoff (Quadrille) is out now