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Review: The NW3 heat haven with BAD coffee and bagels

Brad and Dill’s in Belsize Park had everything I needed – iced coffee and air conditioning

June 24, 2026 15:51
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By

Victoria Prever

2 min read

INVITATION

During another searingly hot week, I’m delighted to have discovered another air-conditioned oasis for my little black book.

My latest hot weather go-to is tucked away in the heart of NW3. Steps from the tube station in bougie Belsize Park.

This oasis – which I’d been meaning to check out for months – is the fifth offering from Brad and Dill’s, a Hertfordshire-born mini chain with stores in Hertford, Harpenden and (my local) St Albans. .

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Restaurant review

London restaurant

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