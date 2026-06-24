Review: The NW3 heat haven with BAD coffee and bagels

The brand was founded from a van in a pub car park by Hertfordshire school friends Alex Rollings and Olly Denley. Their BAD coffee (presumably an acronym for Brad and Dill) which they roast themselves gets a five-star review from my parents, who, in retirement have made it their mission to uncover the best coffee in our leafy market town.

This café, decorated in calming earth tone sits is hidden at the foot of residential block, The Hill in the shadow of the Royal Free Hospital. Some time ago, I’d reviewed the ill-fated Freddy’s which sadly failed to make its mark. Its Ashkenazi-style Jewish deli offering not enough to tempt enough folk through their doors. Instagrammer Ben Rebuck had also been sniffing around the site at one point when investigating opening a restaurant in the area.

The Jewish food theme is continued with Brad and Dill’s and their bagel-heavy menu. Although, apart from a smoked salmon rosti, there are no other Jewish leaning menu items. What do they offer is a brunch-friendly list of coffees (all available iced) and light bites plus sweet treats from gourmet bakery St John’s.

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I took my teenage daughter and auntie there during the last heatwave, when we parked ourselves under an AC unit, pleased for the cool air and warm welcome from manager, Gaby.

It’s not kosher, but there are several vegan bagel toppings (including falafel with spiced hummus) plus a classic salmon and cream cheese and my choice, the Egg ’N’ Cheese on their daytime only menu.

My bagel (wrapped in paper) sandiwched a fried Cacklebean egg, American cheese and ‘secret sauce’ - a piquant contrast to the rich, gooey cheese. (For your egg-ducation, Cacklebean eggs are organic, produced from a Cotswolds farm and have pleasingly yellow yolks.)

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My daughter clearly used yellow as the starting point for her choices as she picked her own plate from the menu. Sunny-hued, perfectly scrambled eggs, a hash brown and toasted bagel, broken up only by vine tomatoes. Her iced matcha – the current teenage drink of choice – got a thumbs up.

Auntie D was happy with her Niçoise – a classic version of the French favourite with mustardy vinaigrette – and another outing for those amber-hued yolks from the happy Cotswold hens. Other menu options include a yoghurt bowl, roasted tomatoes with buffalo mozzarella on focaccia and mini pancakes.

With temperatures in the low 30’s, the joy of their large, light, airy and air-conditioned dining room could not be overestimated. Their tables are bound to be popular this week too with temperatures predicted to hit the high 30’s. For less sweltering conditions there are outdoor tables both in the front and out the back of the dining room.

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Squirrelled away off the beaten track you need to know where it is so let’s make it little secret escape. And it’s only a short saunter downhill too the leafy shade of Hampstead Heath.

Brad and Dill’s

Hampstead, NW3 2AQ

(mon - fri 07:30 - 15:30; sat - sun 09:00 - 16:00)