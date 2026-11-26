“We’ve carefully crafted our menu and sourced our ingredients to be suitable and respectful of diverse dietary and religious needs. We’re excited to be part of this dynamic new chapter for Chelsea.”

The restaurant's main dining room accommodates 70 guests, while a separate private dining room provides space for more intimate gatherings, family celebrations and corporate events.

The private room offers an additional setting for those looking to host special occasions, with the restaurant also planning to develop a programme of events that will form an important part of its identity.

These are expected to include Shabbat dinners, guest-chef collaborations, tasting evenings and other special culinary experiences.

The Shabbat programme will offer an opportunity to experience the restaurant in a different setting, combining communal dining with its contemporary approach to food and hospitality. The owners hope these events will help bring people together around a shared appreciation of food.

“Launching Beef & Bass on the King’s Road felt like a natural fit. When opening a debut restaurant, location is everything, and the energy, community, and prestige of the Sloane Stanley Estate make it the perfect home for us. We’re thrilled to bring our vision to life here,” Pampagnin said.

Beef & Bass is located on one of the capital's best-known shopping and dining streets, an area recognised for its established restaurants, independent businesses and boutiques.

The restaurant has already attracted attention from London's food critics, with early reviews highlighting its charcoal cooking and focus on premium ingredients.

One critic from Hot Dinners praised the quality of the restaurant's main ingredients, describing its beef carpaccio as “absolutely stellar” and highlighting the sea bass for being “beautifully cooked”. The publication's review welcomed the straightforward approach of allowing the quality of the beef and fish to take centre stage.

Diners have also shared positive experiences. Reviews on Tripadvisor have hailed the restaurant's atmosphere, service and cooking, with one customer describing the food as “phenomenal” and highlighting the quality of its steak and sides. Another praised the venue's setting and described the service as “impeccable”.

The restaurant has also received a 9.6 out of 10 rating on TheFork, based on 43 reviews, with particularly strong scores for food, service and atmosphere.