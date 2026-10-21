Jewish deli’s ‘legendary’ sandwiches named best in New York

A “legendary” Jewish deli has been celebrated as serving the best sandwiches in New York by new consumer research.
Katz’s Delicatessen, which has been a Manhattan institution since 1888, came out on top in the report, which assessed criteria including Google Reviews, health scores, and online star ratings to produce an aggregate score out of 100.
Katz’s triumphed out of “11,468 eateries” across the city’s five boroughs, which were assessed by bicycle rental firm Holland Bikes to recommend to customers enjoying traversing the Big Apple on two wheels.
Its score of 77.66 out of 100, derived from an average Google rating of 4.51, with 72.3 per cent of reviews being five stars, saw it narrowly beat Alex Cafe & Deli on East 72nd Street, which recorded a score of 74.82.
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