Jewish deli’s ‘legendary’ sandwiches named best in New York

No Fork on Avenue A then rounded out the top three with 74.46, followed by Saigon Vietnamese Sandwich Deli on Broome Street and A&C Super on Leonard Street, which tied at 74.45.

Out of the boroughs, Manhattan claimed 60 of the 100 highest-scoring restaurants, despite accounting for just 38 per cent of the restaurants in the analysis.

Meanwhile, 20 per cent were in Brooklyn, 19 per cent in Queens and just one per cent in the Bronx, with none in Staten Island.

Given Manhattan’s dominance of the sandwich scene, the research also suggested an “ultimate food trail” of the island, with yet more Jewish flavour.

The three-stop tour would see foodies start the day at Broad Nosh Bagels in Midtown, before cycling south for a slice at Pizzazz in Union Square and finishing off with Katz’s iconic pastrami on rye.

Eric van der Zanden, Managing Director of Holland Bikes, said: “New York's food scene is as much a part of exploring the city as its streets and skyline, and one of the best ways to get between iconic food stops is on two wheels.

“It's brilliant to see just how much choice there is across the boroughs, and we encourage our riders to build in time to stop, eat, and explore beyond the well-trodden tourist routes.”