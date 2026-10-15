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Food

It’s a scoop! The delicious dishes we eat with a spoon

Alissa Timoshkina’s new book is an ode to nosh we scoff without knife and fork, learns Siam Goorwich

October 15, 2026 09:26
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Siberian-born Jewish food writer and historian Alissa Timoshkina (Main photo: Kim Lightbody)

By

Siam Goorwich

4 min read
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You should never judge a book by its cover” must be one of the most well-worn idioms in the English language. And yet it seems that no one told the design team behind Alissa Timoshkina’s latest cookbook, Lozhka, whose cover of olive greens, pinks ranging from muted heather to punchy, metallic fuchsia, and gold lettering, is quite frankly obscenely beautiful.

It was only in February 2025 that JC food editor Victoria Prever sat down with Timoshkina – the Siberian-born Jewish food writer and historian – to get the low-down on her second cookbook, Kapusta. And yet here I am, a little over 18 months later, preparing to speak to her about the release of her third, Lozhka.

Lozhka is the Slavic word for spoon, and this cookbook is a celebration of “Eastern European soups, stews and other things we eat with a spoon”, drawing inspiration from countries and communities including Belarus and Ukraine, the Armenians and the Udmurts.

For existing fans of Timoshkina’s work, especially Kapusta, Lozhka will feel comforting and familiar. In fact, I learn, they were written almost in tandem.

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Topics:

Ashkenazi food

Comfort food recipe

Cookbook

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