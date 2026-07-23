Five pre-mixed kosher cocktails to raise l’chaim to

There are few things more delicious, or celebratory, than a great cocktail – but making them at home takes time, skill, and sometimes lots of obscure ingredients. Thankfully, there’s a really great variety of pre-mixed kosher cocktails on the market, to suit all tastes and tolerance-levels. Here are five of the best…



Miami Arak's hard sodas come in for fruity flavours (Photo: Miami Arak)

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Miami Arak seltzers

Hard seltzers are all the rage with trendy (and calorie conscious) drinkers, and these cans from Miami Arak capture all the fun and flavour of a night out in Tel Aviv. Blending the classic aniseed-flavoured spirit with carbonated water and four different fruity flavours – grapefruit, watermelon, mango and pineapple-coconut – they are just 5% ABV per serving (around the same as a standard beer or cider).

Cooloo frozen cocktail pops are the ideal way to cool down in a heatwave (Photo: Cooloo)

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Cooloo frozen cocktail pops

A frozen cocktail in ice pop form? Sign us up! Cooloo frozen cocktails are seriously fun, and just the thing to get you through a heatwave. Each pop is 5% ABV, and they’re available in four classic cocktail flavours – including the rum-based Mai Tai, tequila-based Paloma and the tropical classic, Pina Colada – meaning there’s a flavour profile for every taste.