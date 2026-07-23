Five pre-mixed kosher cocktails to raise l’chaim to

There are few things more delicious, or celebratory, than a great cocktail – but making them at home takes time, skill, and sometimes lots of obscure ingredients. Thankfully, there’s a really great variety of pre-mixed kosher cocktails on the market, to suit all tastes and tolerance-levels. Here are five of the best…
Miami Arak seltzers
Hard seltzers are all the rage with trendy (and calorie conscious) drinkers, and these cans from Miami Arak capture all the fun and flavour of a night out in Tel Aviv. Blending the classic aniseed-flavoured spirit with carbonated water and four different fruity flavours – grapefruit, watermelon, mango and pineapple-coconut – they are just 5% ABV per serving (around the same as a standard beer or cider).
Cooloo frozen cocktail pops
A frozen cocktail in ice pop form? Sign us up! Cooloo frozen cocktails are seriously fun, and just the thing to get you through a heatwave. Each pop is 5% ABV, and they’re available in four classic cocktail flavours – including the rum-based Mai Tai, tequila-based Paloma and the tropical classic, Pina Colada – meaning there’s a flavour profile for every taste.
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