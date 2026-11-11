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Duckweed: Inside the Israeli start-up using quantum farming to grow the ultimate superfood

The aquatic plant is at least 100 per cent more nutritious than broccoli and kale, according to the manufacturer

November 11, 2026 10:48
Duckweed.jpg
GreenOnyx's Wanna Greens served with cheese (TheJC)

By

Orlando Radice

2 min read
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It’s grown using quantum farming, looks like green caviar, and is much better for you than broccoli, but don’t worry – it’s a real plant.

Welcome to the wonderful world of Israeli foodtech startup GreenOnyx, which grows duckweed – branded as Wanna Greens - on trays under pink lights deep inside a vast industrial complex in south Tel Aviv.

Duckweed is an aquatic plant family whose green, lentil-sized pods can be seen floating on or just beneath the surface of a pond or slow-moving waterway near you.

Not normally edible because it absorbs toxins and bacteria from its environment, when grown in isolated conditions – as GreenOnyx does – its full complement of plant protein and essential amino acids, as well as fibre, iron, zinc and vitamins A, B and C, make it the ultimate superfood.

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Topics:

Food

Israeli Tech

Technology

Health

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