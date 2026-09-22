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Dinner with the stars: where to eat out in Israel this Succot

Dining out in Israel over Succot is particularly special

September 22, 2026 16:35
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By

Debbie Kandel

4 min read
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With the warm autumn evenings, buzz of Chol Hamoed and streets full of families enjoying the holiday, Succot is one of the loveliest times of year to experience Israel’s restaurant scene.

At the end of this week, restaurant terraces, rooftops, gardens and pavements across the country will be transformed with greenery and decorations as restaurants build their own succot for the 5787 celebrations.

For visitors, eating in a succah can be as much about atmosphere and experience as about observance.

You might find yourself having dinner overlooking the Mediterranean, lunch in a Jerusalem garden or cocktails beneath the schach — the leafy covering of a succah.

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Topics:

Succot

Kosher restaurant

Israeli food

Israeli restaurant

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