Broad bean and courgette shakshuka

Having people over for brunch and don’t know what to serve? Then look no further. This light, bright and summery take on a classic Israeli egg dish is just as easy to make as the classic tomato-based version, but far less expected.

Method:

Heat the olive oil and garlic in a large frying pan. As soon as the garlic starts to sizzle, stir in the sliced onion and fry for 2 minutes.

Add the courgette slices with the teaspoon of salt, cover and cook for 10–12 minutes, stirring occasionally until the courgettes start to fall apart and become mushy.

Mix in the broad beans and chopped herbs, then stir in 100ml/3½fl oz of water. Bring to the boil and allow to cook uncovered for 4 minutes.

Crack the eggs into the sauce and sprinkle generously with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cover and simmer for 4–5 minutes until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny. Serve immediately.

Recipe from: Honey & Co. Daily by Itamar Srulovich & Sarit Packer (Quadrille)