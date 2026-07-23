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Film

We’re dating – here’s what we think of the ultimate Jewish rom-com

To celebrate Tu B’Av, the Jewish day of love, we sat down to watch Crossing Delancey again. Our contrasting verdicts might surprise you

July 23, 2026 18:08
crossing delancey (1).jpg
Screen test: Dan and Viola (centre) and (clockwise) Peter Reigert and Sylvia Miles; Reizl Bozyk, Amy Irving and Miles; Reigert and Irving in the film

By

Viola Levy,

Dan Jacobs

6 min read
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Here’s a quick reminder of the story of the classic Jewish 1988 film...

Crossing Delancey follows Isabelle Grossman (Amy Irving) a smart, bookish woman working at a Manhattan bookshop, drifting through a life that looks cultured and “sorted” from the outside and oddly unrooted from the inside. Her bubbe, played by Reizl Bozyk, wants her settled, loved, and less alone, and she takes matters into her own hands via a traditional matchmaker, arranging a meeting with Sam Posner, a warm, straightforward man who runs a pickle business and still belongs to the old neighbourhood life. Isabelle, played by Amy Irving, is intrigued by a different kind of man entirely: Anton Maes, a charming, married author who represents the glamorous, self-mythologising world she thinks she wants. Peter Riegert plays Sam as patient and quietly confident, someone who feels “real” in a way Isabelle keeps resisting until the film’s final turn pushes her to choose him.

The film was written by Susan Sandler, directed by Joan Micklin Silver of Hester Street fame and features delightful turns by Sylvia Miles as the shadchan and Yiddish theatre doyenne, Reizl Bozyk.

Part I: Dan’s view

I get why people remember this film fondly. The neighbourhood texture is vivid. The aunties, the food, the cadence of older Jewish New York, the sense of a world that’s half-vanished. The matchmaker isn’t a quirky gimmick; she’s a living remnant. And Bubbe, especially, is magnetic. She has that hard-soft mix a mythical Bubbe carries: practical, affectionate, meddling, lonely, funny. When she engineers the meeting, you can feel the love underneath the manipulation. She’s trying to hand her granddaughter a life that won’t fall into cleverness and isolation.

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Topics:

Jewish dating

Jewish Matchmaking

Jewish matchmaker

Film

Romance

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