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Why everything you think you know about dating is wrong, says queen of matchmaking

When Netflix’s Cupid came to town, the woman behind the JC’s Blind Date column had to be there

July 8, 2026 19:05
aleeza-ben-shalom-london-2026-0705
I'll bring the veil: Netflix star Aleeza Ben Shalom with singletons Amber and George (Photo: Gary Manhine)

By

Karen Glaser

4 min read
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I really like her as a person, but she’s not my type.”

“Are you physically repulsed by her?”

“Not repulsed, but I don’t fancy her.”

“Well, find one thing you like about your friend’s appearance and focus on that.”

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Topics:

Jewish Matchmaking

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