Become a Member
Film

Meet Gidi Dar, the secular Israeli film director whose movies opened the door for Shtisel and other Charedi dramas

The film-makers’s latest film The Wedding Entertainer is set in the Chasidic community of Jerusalem. It makes its UK premiere at next month’s UK Jewish Film Festival

October 29, 2026 11:42
Web Film.jpg
Funny angles: Shuli Rand, Iris Bahr and Tzufit Grant in The Wedding Entertainer. Inset: Gidi Dar

By

John Nathan

6 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Gidi Dar does not like to do things the easy way. It is not that the 62-year-old Israeli film director wants to make life difficult for himself. It is just that revisiting a subject just because he previously had success with it is not the way his mind works. When choosing territory for a film, Dar finds himself more interested in what he calls “terra incognita” or “paths untrodden”.

Yet, despite this preference for pastures new, the director’s latest film, The Wedding Entertainer (The Tale of Moishe Badhan), which soon receives its British premiere as UK Jewish Film Festival’s Centrepiece Gala, is umbilically linked to his breakout 2004 movie Ushpizin (The Guests), which is also set in Jerusalem’s Chasidic community. Another link is that both films star Dar’s longtime collaborator, the writer and charismatic actor Shuli Rand.

But perhaps the most important comparison to be make is that, like Dar’s first movie about the Chasidim, his latest provides the world with an inside view of a community that many have only glimpsed in the form of black-clad, big-hatted and bearded men hurrying through the streets of their neighbourhoods.

The new film’s opening flash-back scene is lit like a Caravaggio. Singing, streimel-wearing men are packed into a living room where the home’s seated patriarch demands that his son, Moishe, who is dressed as Moses for Purim, entertains them.

To get more from Life, click here to sign up for our free Life newsletter.

Topics:

Film

Israeli film

UKJFF

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper