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Film

The small movies with big ideas at the UK Jewish Film Festival

This 30th anniversary year of the reveals some of the lesser-known reaches of Jewish life in the UK through its UK Jewish Film Factory programme, and the diversity of stories is dizzying. Here is the lowdown on many of them

October 29, 2026 11:29
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By

John Nathan

6 min read
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Dead Parent Club

No, not sequel to The Dead Poets Society. That said, this 15-minute film written and directed by actor Mark Fleischmann does involve students and a teacher. Comparisons end there.

It is the first day back at school since student Ollie’s father died. His teacher’s cack-handed attempt at pastoral care is followed by Ollie (Zac Cohen) thinking his classmate Tashkin (Ediz Ozer) is making fun of him and his dead dad. The two have a fist fight in the classroom. But Tashkin knows what Ollie is going through. He has a dead parent too.

The film elegantly conveys the role of ritual in coming to terms with loss. It is beautifully photographed in suburban streets and parks and despite the prosaic setting, it generates a vivid sense of mysticism.

Especially well conveyed is the presence and then absence of Ollie’s dad.

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UK Jewish Film Festival 2026

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