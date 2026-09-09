‘My film about the Jewish revolt against Rome teaches us lessons about today’

Early in my career as a film-maker, I realised I had a problem. Coppola, Scorsese and the other great directors I admired all worked within what I sometimes call “continuous cultures”. Behind their liberal, democratic societies there were centuries of ancient Christian civilisation. By contrast, I lived in modern Israel: a secular state with a magnificent but short history. The founders of my country had a scorched-earth policy, severing themselves from 2,000 years of diaspora to build the new Jew, the Israeli.
I wanted my films to rebuild Israel’s bridge with its past – to reach, through cinema, a culture that had become almost inaccessible to secular Israelis such as me.
It was therefore only matter of time before I would touch the story of the destruction of the Second Jewish Temple. But it was also clear to me that to take on such an immense, epic story would mean finding a unique cinematic language. And so I ended up making an entire film with still paintings, collaborating with the two great painters: Oscar-nominated David Polonsky (Waltz with Bashir) and Michael Faust, who between them created more than 1,500 sketches for Legend of Destruction.
When it came to the words, the Israeli writer Shuli Rand with whom I worked on the award-winning Ushpizin felt the obvious choice and it was a privilege to work with Hollywood actors Oscar Isaac, Elliott Gould, Evangeline Lilly and Billy Zane, who voiced various parts. Editing the movie felt like an endless process of learning, like walking on unploughed ground. I would not infrequently wake up in the night in a cold sweat. Telling the most important, but also the most fraught, story in Jewish history is a huge responsibility.
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