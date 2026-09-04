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Einstein as you have never seen him before

John Nathan meets the writer and actor of a one-man play about the genius physicist

September 4, 2026 09:48
Einstein chair Photo by Ze Castle
Wunderkind: American actor Jack Fry as Einstein in his long-runnig play which makes its UK debut next week (Photo: Ze Castle)

By

John Nathan

3 min read
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A one-man-play play making its UK debut reveals Albert Einstein as you have never seen him before. Not as a 20th century titan but as a dad battling to save his relationship with his ten-year-old son; as a science wunderkind celebrated for his game-changing “miracle papers” published in 1905 and as a Jew who was nearly hounded out of Berlin University because of antisemitism during the First World War. It also shows him as a physicist who was nearly driven mad by attempts to deny him the credit for his work.

Conceived, written and performed by American actor Jack Fry, Einstein! A Genius in Tumultuous Times reveals a period of the physicist’s life about which little was known until decades after he died in 1955 at the age of 76.

“Everyone’s familiar with the lovable old man,” explains Fry. “But my play is a take on an earlier period of his life. I focus on the seven-year period from age of 35 to 42 when he was trying to prove relativity. It was a hugely stressful period during which he suffered antisemitism, plagiarism and was also trying to hold on to the relationship he had with his oldest son, ten-year-old Hans,” continues Fry on a video call from his home in Santa Monica.

First seen during a public reading in 2012, the work now can claim to be the longest-running solo show in Los Angeles, a record which will have to be paused when Fry brings his play to west London’s The Playground Theatre on September 8.

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Theatre

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