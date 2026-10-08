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Dave Rich: ‘We have spent the last three years with a target on our backs’

Dave Rich, one of the UK’s leading experts on antisemitism, discusses our ‘new normal’

October 8, 2026 12:20
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Voice of concern: Dave Rich. Inset: Kibbutz Be'eri after Hamas attacked on October 7

By

Nicole Lampert

4 min read
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Reading Dave Rich’s latest book is like plunging into the diary of an ongoing disaster. There’s the immediate shock of the October 7 attacks and the immediate celebrations.

There’s the weary fight against antisemitism being paraded in our streets, the shock of the BBC showcasing a man screaming for the death of the IDF from the Glastonbury stage, and the almost funny insanity of celebrities such as Star Wars actress Denise Gough musing on how Israel is like the Death Star and if it is destroyed then all of humanity will be happier.

From Be’eri to Bondi: Global Antisemitism after October 7 is mainly a collection of his writing and the speeches Rich has given since the day that turned our world upside down. Because Rich is not only one of the country’s most important experts on antisemitism as director of policy for the Community Security Trust (CST), but also a brilliantly engaging and wise writer, this book is simply a must read for anyone who wants to understand the many forces going into creating this unique environment we, as British Jews in 2026, find ourselves in. I am so grateful we have his voice.

Denise GoughDenise GoughGetty Images

We meet a few hours after Ed Miliband’s tub-thumping speech at the Labour Party Conference where he once again alluded to his Jewish heritage as he, on one hand, pledged to fight antisemitism and on the other pledged to fight Israel for the alleged sin of preventing the two state solution. We are increasingly seeing how our foreign secretary utilises his ethnicity to fight off claims of antisemitism while ramping up the insane rhetoric on Israel, which leads to rapturous standing ovations.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

CST

October 7

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