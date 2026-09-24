The most lucid and coherent summary of today’s antisemitism you will read

Measured: Dave Rich [Missing Credit]

Meanwhile, across the spectrum, we find fairweather friends who will defend us as long as they see political capital in doing so, while overlooking their own cohort’s (to put it kindly) lapses; and agitators such as Tommy Robinson, who Rich notes, “is not just a far-right extremist but is also antisemitic, and can never be an ally in this fight”.Those Jews who have found that convicted conman in any way plausible would do well to read of how he is just as preoccupied with his own fantasies about the right and wrong kind of Jew as any of the antizionists to whom he presents a mirror image.

Rich reminds us that obsessing over the Jewish nation, and the diaspora Jews who decline to denounce its very existence, is a political pathology, not a popular one. “In Britain most people don’t care either way about Jews or Israel, don’t pay attention to the news, and don’t give any of this much thought at all.” This, while likely true, is a mixed blessing. It might (let’s hope) inhibit the universal transmission of that pathogen. But it also means most people, while they grasp the basic character of racism in general, are not primed to recognise the peculiar and protean hydra of antisemitism in particular, let alone minded to grapple with it. The best prospect lies in their instinctive dislike of bullying. The righteous antisemites see themselves as punching up at a privileged class that – serving the scapegoat role forced upon Jews throughout history – represents to them everything the demonology of the day tells them to despise and destroy (colonisers! oppressors! supremacists!). Non-activists, conversely, tend to know sheer nastiness when they see and smell it, even if they don’t necessarily understand the background.

I could have filled this review with quotes from the book, and was sorely tempted to do so: “Medieval antisemitism is like a fossilised footprint in the bedrock of our civilisation, where water pools in the same way every time it rains.” “There is a naive belief that, if people are taught what is, or isn’t, antisemitic, then they will stop saying and doing antisemitic things… Antisemitism appeals to people because it is politically useful and emotionally satisfying.” “Understanding why people protest over Gaza is easy; explaining the discrepancy between that and the absence of protest elsewhere is the problem.” “Zionists and antizionists are guided by a different moral principle: most Jews want to no longer be victims, in a world where innocent victimhood is exalted as the highest moral status.” “Today, Israel has a powerful army and air force and is willing to use them to defend the lives of its citizens… This is not the customary way things have worked in history when it comes to Jews and killing. It is the wrong way round, an affront to tradition.” “[A]ntisemitism is treated as a natural disaster, a tragedy of course, but something inexplicable and unfathomable; whereas other forms of racist violence are much more readily ascribed to incitement by specific activists and agitators, and the familiar dynamics by which extreme rhetoric leads to violent action.” “You don’t need a sledgehammer for peaceful protest.”

This book’s readers will overwhelmingly be those who already agree with it, and who may find a certain bleak satisfaction in Rich’s aptitude for lining up nails and striking them squarely on the head. But like the rest of us who continue, in our small ways, to strike our own heads squarely on the brick wall of righteous antisemitism, Rich has doubtless written it in the hope that it might reach a few eyes and minds outside our circle. As he notes, while we may have potential allies among the otherwise indifferent “normal people” (ah, there, Ms Rooney!), “they won’t lead this fight. That job falls on all of us.”

From Be’eri to Bondi: Global Antisemitism after October 7, by Dave Rich, is published by Routledge