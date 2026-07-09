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The writer revealing the untold stories of the Jews in Wales

Shining a spotlight on Jewish history in Cymru, from medieval times to Britain’s only antisemitic pogrom

July 9, 2026 16:30
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Land of Song: Nathan Abrams

By

Gaby Koppel

5 min read
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If it wasn’t for the inconvenient fact that he was brought up in north London, Nathan Abrams could be the ultimate Welsh Jew, having synthesised what some people think of as two very distinct and incompatible identities into one coherent, if quirky, whole. He nimbly handles television interviews in the Cambrian language, digs out forgotten histories and marks out the overlapping cultures for both academic and popular consumption.

But this walking, talking fusion of the Star of David and red dragon insists that “having learnt Welsh doesn’t make me any more Welsh”. And also that abandoning support for his beloved Arsenal would be like “reversing my circumcision”. For now, he’s content simply to be the highest-profile Jew in Bangor.

Abrams’s latest book, Jews in the Welsh Imagination: Medieval Times to the Present, reads as something of a rebuke to the country he has called home for the past 20 years. In it he traces how deeply embedded hostile attitudes to Jews have been in the culture since long before a single member of the tribe of Israel set foot in the Land of Song. It has been something of an obsession, he says. “For most of Wales’s existence as an entity – for 15 centuries – there have been no Jews here. The fascination the Welsh have with Jews is inversely proportional to the numbers.”

As Abrams writes, by the 8th century Jews already loomed large in the popular imagination. “A common pool of images and attitudes inherited from ancient Christianity included Jews as God’s rejected people, guilty of deicide as the killers of Christ, spiritual blindness, and carnality.”

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Topics:

Wales

Welsh Jews

Welsh Jewish Cultural Centre

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