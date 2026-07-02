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My mum gave me up for adoption. A Llandudno doctor made sure I went to a Jewish home

Stephanie Jacobs always knew a Welsh GP was her saviour, but it came as a huge shock to learn he was also her son’s friend’s great-grandfather

July 2, 2026 17:57
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There's tidy: Llandudno Bay; Stephanie Jacobs as a toddler and today

By

Gaby Koppel

5 min read

As Stephanie Jacobs drove to collect her 14-year-old son Max from a sleepover, she was in a hurry to get back to central Manchester to pick up her daughter. So when she was begged to come into the house, she began to worry that Max had disgraced himself. Had he smashed a family heirloom, or drawn on a wall with felt-tip pen?

She inched through the door with a fixed smile on her face, expecting the worst. Instead she was greeted with looks of excited anticipation from Max and his hosts. Stephanie didn’t understand what was going on, but reluctantly took a seat.

“The boys have realised something amazing,” said Jude Moryoussef, the mother of Max’s friend Sol.

“Really?” said Stephanie, confused. “What exactly…” She trailed off, not sure what was coming.

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