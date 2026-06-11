Women and tallit: this week’s sidrah, Shelach Lecha

Parashat Shelach Lecha is full of exciting narrative: the twelve spies, Israelite rebellion and defeat by the Amalekites. Nestled among these dramatic episodes we find the third paragraph of the Shema, recited daily by Jews all over the world, the mitzvah of tzitzit.

The Torah teaches that tzitzit act as a constant reminder of our commitment to God’s commandments. But who is obligated in this law?

The sages initially understood the commandment to apply to everyone, including women. Later they classify the wearing of tzitzit as a positive time-bound commandment, making it part of the category of mitzvot from which women are exempt.

Yet exemption did not mean prohibition; women who wished to wear tzitzit could still do so. We are even given an example of a sage helping his wife to dress in the ritual garment.