The Temple of Love: this week’s parashah, Devarim

This Shabbat is known as Shabbat Chazon, the Shabbat of our vision. The third Shabbat of affliction in the lead up to Tishah b’Av, this week completes a series of haftarot which gear us up emotionally for the destruction of our two Temples on the Ninth of Av.
This Shabbat is traditionally understood to offer a vision of the rebuilding of the Third Temple, when Temple worship of old is restored.
Yet for many Jews today, the prospect of a restored Temple can feel distant from the Judaism we know and practise.
We do not long for a return to the sacrifices of Temple Judaism. So what can this final haftarah of affliction, and the words of Isaiah, offer us?
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