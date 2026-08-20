The forgotten sheaf: this week’s parashah, Ki Tetzei

When we think of commandments, we think of things we must do actively and with intention. Parashat Ki Tetzei certainly seems to support this idea. With 74 mitzvot, more than any other Torah portion, it repeatedly calls on us to act consciously and with integrity, ensuring the welfare of animals, fairness to workers and safety for one another.

Ki Tetzei concentrates on the power we have to make our own decisions. It is a parashah that gives humankind ultimate responsibility in the ethical outcomes of our world.

Yet nestled among these laws is the mitzvah of the forgotten sheaf. Is leaving a sheaf in the field a commandment, or simply forgetfulness? Why does the Torah legislate this act of forgetting?

The sages grappled with this exact question. Maimonides ultimately ruled that leaving the forgotten sheaf is itself a positive commandment. Returning to retrieve it becomes the transgression.