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Sidrah

The forgotten sheaf: this week’s parashah, Ki Tetzei

When you reap the harvest in your field and overlook a sheaf in the field, do not turn back to get it; it shall go to the stranger, the fatherless, and the widow—in order that the Eternal your God may bless you in all your undertakings. Deuteronomy 24:19

August 20, 2026 10:33
wheat GettyImages-2289208873.jpg
photo: Getty Images

By

Rabbi Hannah Kingston

1 min read
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When we think of commandments, we think of things we must do actively and with intention. Parashat Ki Tetzei certainly seems to support this idea. With 74 mitzvot, more than any other Torah portion, it repeatedly calls on us to act consciously and with integrity, ensuring the welfare of animals, fairness to workers and safety for one another.

Ki Tetzei concentrates on the power we have to make our own decisions. It is a parashah that gives humankind ultimate responsibility in the ethical outcomes of our world.

Yet nestled among these laws is the mitzvah of the forgotten sheaf. Is leaving a sheaf in the field a commandment, or simply forgetfulness? Why does the Torah legislate this act of forgetting?

The sages grappled with this exact question. Maimonides ultimately ruled that leaving the forgotten sheaf is itself a positive commandment. Returning to retrieve it becomes the transgression.

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