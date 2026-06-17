Sinai head honoured in National teaching awards

Juliette Lipshaw, the head of Sinai School in Kenton, has received a silver award in the primary headteacher of the year category in the coveted Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Silver winners were named on National Thank a Teacher Day on Wednesday.

Darren Simons, chair of Sinai governors, said the largest Jewish primary school in Europe had “flourished under Juliette's exceptional leadership, achieving the remarkable distinction of being judged Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted.

“This prestigious award is a testament to her unwavering commitment, vision and dedication, not only to the children, Sinai families and staff within our school, but also to the wider community that she serves so passionately. Through her tireless hard work, high expectations and genuine care for every member of the school community, she has created an environment where children thrive and excellence is embedded in all that we do.”