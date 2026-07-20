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Family & Education

School Report: we need to bridge the gap between classroom and home

There are small steps parents can take to reinforce what children learn at school

July 20, 2026 16:35
Jewish school GettyImages-72760697.jpg
A Jewish school classroom in the UK (photo: Getty Images)

By

Rabbi Daniel Fine

2 min read
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As The Chief Rabbi’s Schools Review highlighted when it came out last year, there is a gap between Jewish education at school and Jewish family life. Bridging this gap is what organisations such as Seed have been investing in for over a decade.

While children are rightly taught in school key Jewish practices, such as kashrut and Shabbat, these are often not (fully) part of the child’s home life. In Jewish thought, schools are not meant to replace the parents’ educational responsibility. Schools are partners with parents, but the reality is not always in line with this.

The gap is a natural product of the Jewish schools’ boom. According to the schools survey Seed did a couple of years ago, in which hundreds of families from our partner schools responded to questions, some of the key factors behind this boom were improved Jewish schools and parents’ wish to impart Jewish values.

But while many parents appreciate the importance of and their children’s love for Jewish studies – while practices such as candle-lighting and Shabbat songs are adorable and encouraged (and often a Jewish step-up for some) – fully keeping Shabbat and kosher are often seen as going “too far”.

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Topics:

Jewish schools

Family

Jewish practice

Seed

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