School Report: we need to bridge the gap between classroom and home

Schools do an incredible job of providing exciting opportunities to express Jewish identity through education – Shabbatons, Chanukah lightings – and children love it. But there is only so much the school can do to plant Jewish education without the family nurturing that soil at home.

The gap can be frustrating for teachers – a Jewish studies teacher is not simply imparting information, they are inspiring and cultivating love for a lifestyle; and practice is a core part of that.

Teachers are often stuck between the fact that topics must be taught – to do otherwise would be to ignore core Jewish practices – and acknowledging that these may not end up finding expression in the life of the child. Arguably, this could even undermine Jewish education. In teaching things the children cannot practise at home, do we risk the child hearing the message: “Judaism is a bunch of rules that we ignore?”

For teachers, there is a medium to be found between dryly informing and overly preaching. Too much preachiness can prove counter-productive. Yet, to convey no importance to the subject at hand can shortchange it.

Can teachers offer small steps that children are able to follow at home? A teacher might explain they are going to teach what halachah mandates in order to keep a kosher home. But then, could they suggest some smaller steps that are more achievable if a child does not live in a home that observes kashrut?

Take not mixing milk and meat, waiting between milk and meat, not eating non-kosher meat. They are all values in keeping with halachah. Is it acceptable for teachers sensitively to suggest to parents that the Jewish education their child receives at school would have so much more impact if the parents joined that Jewish journey alongside their child? I would argue yes.

Crucially, it must be noted that while lack of home practice can be demotivating for teachers, there is huge value for them in being a role model for students, conveying how much they care about Judaism. Sometimes, that will result in practice down the line, but at the very least, the student’s reciprocal deep care and reverence are valuable.

For parents, there is a huge difference between a child hearing: “This is not important, we don’t do this”, and: “This is so important; we are just not ready to fully adopt it yet. Maybe, one day, we will.”

In the case of the former, you dismiss the Jewish practice. In the case of the latter, you encourage it. Even better if you can adopt it in a small way. It shows you care.

Rabbi Daniel Fine is Seed’s director of education and author of the book Building Blocks