One ‘big family’ – Jewish school with Muslim majority earns good Ofsted

Birmingham’s only Jewish school, King David Primary, has received a better report from Ofsted than its previous inspection two years ago.

In 2024, the state-aided primary, which has a majority of Muslim pupils, was graded as one that “requires improvement”, when Ofsted noted that it had been affected by “community tensions”.

But while schools are no longer awarded headline grades under a new inspection framework, King David reached the expected standard in all seven areas examined.

“‘A small school, but big family’ is how pupils, staff and parents view this school,” Ofsted reported.