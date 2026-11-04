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Family & Education

New Muswell Hill nursery ‘thrilled’ by strong Ofsted report

Children are flourishing at Gan on the Hill in Muswell Synagogue which opened in 2024

November 4, 2026 15:54
Gan on the Hill IMG_5000.jpg
Flourishing in a nurturing setting at Gan on the Hill

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Gan on the Hill, the nursery based at Muswell Hill Synagogue, is performing well above expectations, according to its first Ofsted inspection.

The nursery, which has grown from a handful of children to more than 30 since it opened two years ago, was judged to have reached a “strong standard” in all six areas – the second highest of the five grades now used by the inspection service.

It is one of the first Jewish nurseries to have been assessed under Ofsted’s new report-card system, which has dispensed with an overall headline grade.

Children “flourish in this stimulating and nurturing setting”, supported by “consistent, high-quality interactions” by staff, who deliver an “effective and adaptive” curriculum, Ofsted reported.

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Topics:

Ofsted

early years

Muswell Hill Synagogue

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