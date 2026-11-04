New Muswell Hill nursery ‘thrilled’ by strong Ofsted report

Gan on the Hill, the nursery based at Muswell Hill Synagogue, is performing well above expectations, according to its first Ofsted inspection.

The nursery, which has grown from a handful of children to more than 30 since it opened two years ago, was judged to have reached a “strong standard” in all six areas – the second highest of the five grades now used by the inspection service.

It is one of the first Jewish nurseries to have been assessed under Ofsted’s new report-card system, which has dispensed with an overall headline grade.

Children “flourish in this stimulating and nurturing setting”, supported by “consistent, high-quality interactions” by staff, who deliver an “effective and adaptive” curriculum, Ofsted reported.