New Muswell Hill nursery ‘thrilled’ by strong Ofsted report

They enter “eager and happy to start their day” and all, including those with special needs, make “excellent progress” from their starting-points. Happy and eager: a pupil at Gan on the Hill[Missing Credit]
Michele Levene, manager of Gan On The Hill, said, "This achievement is a testament to our wonderful team, whose dedication and genuine care for the children make the Gan such a special place. We are incredibly proud of them all and grateful to our parents for their continued trust and support.
"While we are thrilled with this result, we will never become complacent. Our aim is to maintain the highest standards every day, and we would be happy to welcome Ofsted through our doors at any time.”
It accepts children from nine months to four years from families of all faiths.
Children “develop independence skills from a young age, including putting on their shoes when going to the garden and pour their own drinks at mealtimes,” the inspector noted.
All children developed “important social skills over time”.
They showed “independence in their self-care and hygiene routines”. Making a strong start: Gan on the Hill in Muswell[Missing Credit]
Staff encouraged “a love for books and reading through encouraging children to explore a wide range of stories, including different languages,” the inspector reported.
They expertly taught children life skills “through a range of excellent experiences. For example, visiting the local fishmongers, dentist, woodlands, care homes and fire station.”
Children thrived in their life skills through engaging in “well-thought-out local trips. For example, feeding chickens dried worms in the community and picking fruits.”