Music, reading, smiling… and Spurs – the Chief Rabbi shares secrets to a happy life at Hertsmere Jewish Primary

Talking about his early years in South Africa, he said that he had always wanted to be a rabbi, acknowledging that as his father had been one, it may have influenced his career path. “I am privileged to be Chief Rabbi. You have an opportunity to inspire other people – we need to give light to the world.”

In his spare time, Rabbi Mirvis said that he enjoyed listening to music and reading, while recognising that naming his third pastime might prove controversial: he is an avid Spurs supporter. This revelation brought loud cheers from the assembled pupils, who were obviously thrilled to discover such an eminent fellow fan.

The Chief Rabbi opening the new classroom at Hertsmere Jewish Primary School with headteacher Rita Alak-Levi [Missing Credit]

After the assembly, Rabbi Mirvis shook hands with children who are members of the school council, before opening the new cookery and design & technology room. The room – decorated with a colourful mural – was designed by Alexis Rook and Aimee Ezekiel of Emia London. The interior designers both have children currently at the school.

Headteacher Rita Alak-Levi thanked Alexis and Aimee, saying they had “played a pivotal role in the inception and design of this fantastic new facility. Their vision helped create a wonderful space where our children can develop practical skills, explore their creativity and enjoy new learning experiences.”

Calling the new room “a great concept”, Rabbi Mirvis said: “Our schools are amazing and the greatest hope for the Jewish people is in our schools. Coming to this school to see the children’s happiness, to see their love of Judaism and to see the commitment that is shown here means that we have a great future.”

He added: “I think smiling faces are the best message, and we see it in all our schools. Jewish education in the UK is terrific. Hertsmere is a wonderful school. You can see the dedication and passion that the teachers, the governors and everyone puts into it…and you can see the dividends.”

And if he could make one rule for everyone, what would it be? “Always smile,” he said. “It’s nice to smile, to be cheerful.”