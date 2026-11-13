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Music, reading, smiling… and Spurs – the Chief Rabbi shares secrets to a happy life at Hertsmere Jewish Primary

Rabbi Mirvis was at the school to open a new cookery and design & technology room

November 13, 2026 15:52
The Chief Rabbi opening Hertsmere Jewish Primary School's new cooking and design & technology room
The Chief Rabbi in Hertsmere Jewish Primary School's new cooking and design & technology room

By

Joy Sable

2 min read
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What does the Chief Rabbi do in his spare time? If he had one rule for the whole world, what would it be?

These were just two of the questions fired at Sir Ephraim Mirvis when he paid a visit to Hertsmere Jewish Primary School in Radlett last Thursday.

Greeted by Years 5 and 6 pupils singing a special song in morning assembly, the Chief Rabbi praised their enthusiasm and declared the melodic welcome to be “the best singing in any school. I go around to so many Jewish schools, and it’s amazing!”

He then took time to answer several questions from the students. Asked what difference he felt he could make as Chief Rabbi, he said: “I want to increase Jewish unity and faith in Hashem.” He went on to describe the Torah as a guide to “happy living” and told the children that they were very lucky to have this guide.

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Topics:

Hertsmere Jewish Primary School

The Chief Rabbi

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