LSJS to offer apprenticeships in teacher training

The London School of Jewish Studies is introducing a new apprenticeship scheme for training teachers which will enable them to work towards Qualified Teacher Status, while earning a salary, in just a year.

The apprenticeships, which will be available across a range of subjects including Jewish studies, English, maths, science, history and modern languages, offer an alternative route into the profession to LSJS’s existing programmes.

Fees will be funded through the government’s Growth and Skills Levy, removing a financial barrier for new recruits.

Jonny Atkins, head of initial teacher training at the Hendon-based college, described the development as "a really exciting and pioneering step forward for the Jewish education system”.