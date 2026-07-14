JFS appeal exceeds £1 million target

JFS has raised more than £1 million in a 36-hour appeal, reaching its seven-figure target.

More than 2,500 donors contributed to the fundraising campaign which involved 900 volunteers and ambassadors.

They included pupils who were invited to join by making small donations in honour of teachers and staff who have supported them.

Headteacher Dr David Moody said the response “from our community has been extraordinary. Seeing students choose to thank the teachers and staff who have supported them was one of the most moving moments of the campaign. We are enormously grateful to everyone who helped make this possible and in particular our teachers and staff for everything they do each day."