Immanuel opens new centre for Jewish learning

Immanuel College has launched a new centre of Jewish learning to supplement pupil’s study “beyond the classroom”.
IC Torah will offer a range of optional opportunities for in-depth exploration of Jewish texts and ideas.
Shenley United Synagogue’s Rabbi Dovi Lebrett will lead a kollel programme, where boys will be able to study during the day with members of the Borehamwood Kollel, the independent advanced talmudic institute established by the late London Beth Din head Dayan Chanoch Ehrentreu.
A parallel midrasha programme for girls will be run by Rivka Simonson.
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