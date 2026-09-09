Immanuel opens new centre for Jewish learning

Pupils can also take advantage of the “enhanced Torah pathway” with an hour of daily morning study beginning at 7.30.

In addition, visiting scholars and educators will be invited to bring fresh perspectives, while the school will also lay on parents’ and community programmes.

The college says IC Torah is “one of the first developments within a much wider programme of investment and renewal”.

An ulpan to strengthen the learning of Ivrit is to follow.

The Bushey-based private school was brought back from the brink of closure last spring by a parent-led campaign that secured a £12.4 million rescue package with substantial support from abroad.

It is now under the professional leadership of new head Chris Jones and ceo Rabbi Cobi Ebrahimoff.